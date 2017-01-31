Donegal man killed in accident to be laid to rest in Ramelton on Thursday

The father of four who tragically died as a result of a work related incident in Galway will be buried after 11 o'clock Mass in Ramelton on Thursday.

Terry Toland, 42, was airlifted to University Hospital Galway on Sunday night where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is understood that Terry had been installing pontoons when he suffered a blow to the head from equipment.

Local priest, Father Michael Carney said that Terry was a "a quiet, reserved gentleman" and that "nothing was too difficult for him."

The Ramelton based priest said that the news has left families and a community in shock and devastation.

"He was a really nice person, by all accounts," he said.

Mr. Toland was the father of four children, one boy and three girls, Father Carney baptised the youngest girl last summer.

Father Carney said that people have been numbed by this tragic death: "People are stunned into silence at the shock of his sudden death."