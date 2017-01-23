135 new jobs created in the Donegal Gaeltacht in 2016

Údarás na Gaeltachta said it created 135 new jobs in the Donegal Gaeltacht in 2016 with a net gain of 23 jobs.

In a review of 2016, Údarás na Gaeltachta said there were 2,090 jobs in An tÚdarás client companies at the end of the year, which is the highest number of jobs since 2010.

New jobs were created in companies throughout the Donegal Gaeltacht including Arán Ard Teo., Ard an Rátha; Randox Teo. and Ostre'an Teo., An Clochán Liath; Kombucha Éireannach Teo., Sláinteachas & Lónadóireacht Dhún na nGall and Meastóirí Domhanda Teo., in Páirc Ghnó Ghaoth Dobhair; and Cora Tine Teo., An Fál Carrach.

The organisation said it approved new projects for the Donegal Gaeltacht which will see 198 new jobs created, involving an anticipated total investment of over €6.23m.

The majority of job approvals were in the food, marine and services sectors.

Capital investment of €4.3m was approved during the year for various works at Páirc Ghnó Ghaoth Dobhair to continue the property redevelopment and upgrade programme, the development of storage and logistics facilities, and to carry out required health and safety works on buildings and on the Páirc Ghnó itself.

Sixteen new businesses were set up in the Donegal Gaeltacht with Údarás support in 2016 and thirty-two people were employed in these businesses by year end, including Plaisteach Bhaile na Finne Teo. in Baile na Finne, Bia Beo Natasha Teo., Kombucha Éireannach Teo. in Páirc Ghnó Ghaoth Dobhair and Drioglann Shliabh Liag, to which An Bord Pleanála recently granted planning permission for a new distillery.