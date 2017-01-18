Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, January 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Diego Kissane

- May McLaughlin, Quigley's Point

- James McCollum, Rathmullan

- Jim Grant, Buncrana

- Bernie Dorrian

- Thomas McCreery

- Christy Hill

-David Bovaird Senior

Diego Kissane, Gweedore

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Diego Kissane, Meenaniller, Gweedore. Removal from his late resident on Thursday January 19th at 10:30am for 11am requiem in St Mary’s Chapel Derrybeg. Burial afterwards in Magheragallen cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am.

May McLaughlin, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred of May McLaughlin, née Rutherford of Clunelly, Quigley's Point. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, January 19th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 10am.

James McCollum, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of James McCollum of Creve, Rathmullan. Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 19th, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Jim Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Jim Grant of Nottingham, England and formerly of Ludden, Buncrana, Buncrana, Donegal and Derry. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana from 5pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 18th. Removal on Thursday, January 19th, at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Caroline Coughlan, Frosses

The death has taken place of Caroline Coughlan from 1 Drumard Park, Frosses. Reposing at her home Tuesday, this evening from 6pm to 11pm and on Wednesday from 11am to 6pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Frosses at 7pm Wednesday evening to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses. Family flowers only.

Bernie Dorrian, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Bernie Dorrian, of the Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon. Her remains will repose on Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 9pm at Dorrian's Imperial Hotel. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon. Please note that there will be family time on the morning of the funeral. Interment immediately after Requiem Mass at Abbey Assaroe. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund.

Thomas McCreery, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas McCreery of Altnapaste, Ballybofey. His Remains will leave The Donegal Hospice at 12 noon on Wednesday going to his late residence. Funeral from his home at 1.30 pm on Friday for Service at 2 pm in St. John's Parish Church, Kilteevogue, with burial afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Cemetery.

Christy Hill, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Christy Hill from Rocktown, Falcarragh. Reposing at his late residence from 2.30pm Wednesday. Funeral on Friday, January 20th, at 12 noon in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

David Bovaird Senior

The death has taken place of of David Bovaird Senior of Gartan, Churchill. Removal from Áras uí Domhnaill Nursing Home at 2pm on Wednesday, January 18th, going to the residence of his daughter, Audrey Anderson, Gartan, Churchill. Funeral service in St Columba’s Parish Church, Churchill at 2pm on Friday, January 20th, followed by burial in Gartan Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. House private please.

