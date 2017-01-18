Talented musician launches new EP to benefit Pieta House in Donegal

All proceeds from a new EP which will be launched on Saturday will go to benefit the formation of Pieta House Northwest service in Letterkenny.

Well known Letterkenny musician, Nigel Hegarty, will launch his new EP 'A Better Life,' on Saturday at the Balor Arts Centre on Saturday, January 21st.

Pieta House provides a free theraputic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm.

Tickets are available from The Balor Arts Theatre, Main Street, Ballybofey.

You can ring the box office, at 074 91 31840.

Those who purchase a ticket will get a free EP with each one.