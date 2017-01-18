A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after early morning traffic collision

A young man is fighting for his life in Letterkenny University Hospital following a road accident which happened near Carrigans in the early hours of yesterday morning.



Inspector Michael Harrison told the Democrat that the man, who is in a critical condition, is currently being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital and indicated that he may be transferred to Beaumont Hospital.



According to gardaí the grey BMW 530 that was being driven by the young man had been stolen from the Killea area earlier.

Gardaí were alerted to the accident at 4.15am.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or on the confidential Garda line at 1800 666 111.