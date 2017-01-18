Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, January 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Pat Gavigan, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Pat Gavigan, Beagh, Ardara. His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11 a.m Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

John Connor, Downings Bay Hotel, Downings

The death has occurred of John Connor, Downings Bay Hotel, Downings. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral on Wednesday, January 18th, at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Louise Freen, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Louise Freen, McBride Street, Raphoe. Removal from Gibsons Funeral Home, Convoy, Monday, January 16th, at 6pm going to her brother Alex’s residence, Magherabouy, Raphoe to repose. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Diego Kissane, Gweedore

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Diego Kissane, Meenaniller, Gweedore. Removal from the hospice on Tuesday January 17th at 4pm, going to his late residence. Removal from there on Thursday January 19th at 10:30am for 11am requiem in St Mary’s Chapel Derrybeg. Burial afterwards in Magheragallen cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am.

May McLaughlin, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred of May McLaughlin, née Rutherford of Clunelly, Quigley's Point. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, January 19th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 10am.

James McCollum, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of James McCollum of Creve, Rathmullan. Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Tuesday, January 17th, at 4pm to his late residence. Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 19th, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Jim Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Jim Grant of Nottingham, England and formerly of Ludden, Buncrana, Buncrana, Donegal and Derry. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana from 5pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 18th. Removal on Thursday, January 19th, at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Caroline Coughlan, Frosses

The death has taken place of Caroline Coughlan from 1 Drumard Park, Frosses. Reposing at her home Tuesday, this evening from 6pm to 11pm and on Wednesday from 11am to 6pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Frosses at 7pm Wednesday evening to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses. Family flowers only.

Bernie Dorrian, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Bernie Dorrian, of the Imperial Hotel, Ballyshannon. Her remains will repose on Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 9pm at Dorrian's Imperial Hotel. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon. Please note that there will be family time on the morning of the funeral. Interment immediately after Requiem Mass at Abbey Assaroe. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund.

Thomas McCreery, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas McCreery of Altnapaste, Ballybofey. His Remains will leave The Donegal Hospice at 12 noon on Wednesday going to his late residence. Funeral from his home at 1.30 pm on Friday for Service at 2 pm in St. John's Parish Church, Kilteevogue, with burial afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Cemetery.

