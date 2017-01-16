Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Pat Slevin, Ballyshannon

- George Quinn,Stranorlar

- Robin Chattington, Dunfanaghy

- Pat Gavigan, Ardara

- Mary Byrne, Killybegs



Pat Slevin, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Pat Slevin, Fortwilliam, Camlin, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal from the home at 11.15am Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if so desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo c/o Patsy McCauley, funeral director or any family member.



George Quinn,Stranorlar

The death has occurred of George Quinn,Trenamullin, Stranorlar.

Reposing at his daughter and son-in-law Anne and Tony O'Meara's residence at 5 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar.

Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday morning to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

Robin Chattington, Dunfanaghy



The death has taken place of Robin Chattington, Roisin, Dunfanaghy. The removal will take place on Monday January 16th from the Donegal Hospice at 4pm going to St John’s Church, Ballymore to arrive at approximately 5pm to repose overnight. Funeral service on Tuesday 17th January at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Pat Gavigan, Ardara



The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Pat Gavigan, Beagh, Ardara. His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11 a.m Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Mary Byrne, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Mary Byrne, Stragar, Killybegs. Removal from her home on Tuesday, January 17th at 10:30am, to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lie if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, care of any family member.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.