Sadness at death of well known Donegal publican

There is widespread sadness around Donegal this evening following the death of Letterkenny publican, Harry Blake.

Harry, owner of the famous Blake's Bar on Letterkenny's Main Street, passed away this morning. He was 82.

Harry had a long association with St Eunan's and Donegal GAA and hailed from a talented sporting family.

Harry, who was predeceased by his wife, Mari, is survived by his sons Joe, Raymond, Kevin, David, daughter Ita, brothers Liam and Eunan, sisters Rosie (Sligo), Mary (Greene, Letterkenny), daughters-in-law Julia and Anne, grandchildren Peter, Jack, Harry and Annie, and a wide circle of family and friends as well as relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Mr Blake’s remains will repose at his home from 12 noon tomorrow, Friday. He will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon at Conwal Cemetery following funeral mass at 12 noon in St Eunan's Cathedral

Family time from 10pm until 12 noon. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake, undertaker, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.