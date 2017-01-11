Donegal motorists urged to be cautious as weather warning issued

An orange weather alert remains in place this evening and will continue until Friday at 6pm.

The national weather service, Met Éireann, issued the warning earlier today.

Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, with moderate accumulations on lower ground, with more significant amounts on high ground.

Very cold, wintry weather is being forecast in the coming days. There's a risk of drifting and blizzard conditions at times. There will also be scattered thunderstorms.

Donegal County Council (DCC) has issued a statement informing motorists that they can stay up to date on routes to be gritted by checking the Donegal Winter Gritting interactive map which is available on www.donegalcoco.ie.

Information on the roads that will be gritted is available on the Donegal County Council's website and its social media feeds.

The site also provides information on routes and length of routes to be gritted on any given night as well as an hourly forecast for the next 12 to 24 hours.

It also shows locations where sand and grit stock is available for use by the public.