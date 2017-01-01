Mystery surrounds Donegal Lotto winner

The shop that sold the latest lucky Lotto ticket in Bundoran is the same shop that sold the €12million winning Lotto ticket last year.

This morning it was revealed that a ticket worth €250,000 had been sold at the American House, Main Street, Bundoran.

In 2016, the same shop sold a ticket worth €12,155,282, the 11th biggest jackpot in Irish lotto history.

However, the Christmas Millionaire Raffle winner has yet to be revealed and locals feel that they may never know who the lucky winner is.

A spokesperson for the shop said that a number of people had come in to check their ticket but, as yet, no one knows who the lucky winner is.

On New Year’s Eve, a winning ticket worth €1 million, a winning ticket worth €250,000 and four winning tickets worth €100,000 each were drawn.

The number of the winning ticket which was bought in Bundoran was 435295.

All Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket holders have 90 days from the day of the draw to collect their prizes. The top six prizes can only be collected in National Lottery offices in Dublin.

Full draw results detailing all 3,176 prize winning numbers will be available on the National Lottery’s website www.lottery.ie from today, January 01, 2017.