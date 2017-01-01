Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, January 1st

Gerry Deignam, Letterkenny and Riverstown, County Sligo

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Gerry Deignan, Magherennan, Letterkenny and formerly of Riverstown, County Sligo.

Gerry’s remains will repose at his home tomorrow, Sunday January 1st, from 12 noon until 10pm. Funeral from there on Monday January 2nd going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Charles O'Donnell, Donegal Town

The death has taken place in Donegal Community Hospital of Charles, James O’Donnell, Drumbar, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Sunday 1st January at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3pm.

Cassie O'Donnell, Inver



The death has taken place of Casie O'Donnell of Thower, Inver. Reposing at her late residence in Thower until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Frosses, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by interment in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Bernie Harley, Birmingham and Braade

The death has occurred of Bernie Harley, Birmingham, England and formerly of Braade.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017, at 7pm.

Charlie Keeney, Drumcliffe

The death has occurred of Charlie Keeney, Drumcliffe, Donegal Town. Remains arriving at The Church of The Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, at 6pm this evening, Sunday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and house strictly private, please.

Sarah Johnson (née Coyle), Glasnevin, County Dublin and Gortahork



The death has taken place of Sarah Johnson, née Coyle formerly of Gortahork and Gortahork. Removal from the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Tuesday evening at 4.45pm to St. Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning after 10am Mass to Glasnevin Crematorium.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.