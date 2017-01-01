Donegal Bishop gives message of peace at St. Columba's Mass in Kilmacrennan

The Bishop of Raphoe, Dr. Philip Boyce OCD, visited St. Columba’s Church in Kilmacrennan for 11am Mass, on New Year's Day to celebrate the Solemnity of the Mother of God.

The Mass began with the local choir singing "Ava Maria" which Bishop Boyce said was very apt as the congregation gathered to celebrate the feast day of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

During the Mass, Bishop Boyce urged those gathered to reflect on the message of Pope Frances: "May charity and nonviolence govern how we treat each other as individuals, within society and in international life."

This statement written by Pope Francis in World Day of Peace message, the 50th annual papal peace message to the world, Bishop Boyce said.

The Bishop also urged people to have peace within our families.

The Bishop later blessed the statue of Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart, which has just arrived from Fatima. The stunning statue will 100th anniversary of the apparitions in Fatima. Bishop Boyce recalled the events that unfolded in Fatima a century ago and emphasised the role that the praying of the Rosary has in maintaining peace in the world.

The Bishop also offered a special prayer of consecration to Our Lady. The Mass was concelebrated by Father Paddy Dunne and Father William Strain.