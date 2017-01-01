Machete used: Donegal gardaí continue to investigate Buncrana assault

Donegal Gardaí continue to investigate Buncrana assault

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an alleged assault causing harm incident which occurred on December 27th at approximately 2.20am. 

A man in his early 20s was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of the alleged assault which took place in Earlsfort, Buncrana.

It has been reported that a machete was used during the alleged assault. 

This morning, a spokesperson for the gardaí confirmed that the matter continues to be investigated. 

No arrests have been made, as yet. 