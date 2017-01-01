Donegal shop sells winning Lotto ticket worth €250,000

It’s a dream start to the New Year for some very lucky National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle winner who purchased a winning ticket worth €250,000 at American House on Main Streeet, Bundoran.

On New Year’s Eve, a winning ticket worth €1 million, a winning ticket worth €250,000 and four winning tickets worth €100,000 each were drawn.

The number of the winning ticket which was bought in Bundoran was 435295.

Other winners from across the country were from Cork, Westmeath, Kerry and Dublin.

All Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket holders have 90 days from the day of the draw to collect their prizes. The top six prizes can only be collected in National Lottery offices in Dublin.

Full draw results detailing all 3,176 prize winning numbers will be available on the National Lottery’s website www.lottery.ie from today, January 01, 2017.