Progress on Buncrana leisure centre

It is hoped that further progress will be made this year on plans to reopen a Donegal public swimming pool that closed two years ago.

Donegal County Council confirmed before Christmas that planning permission has been granted for the proposed refurbishment of the Buncrana Community Leisure Centre.

The centre and swimming pool closed early in 2015. But a planned multi-million regeneration is yet to get off the ground.

Local councillor Nicholas Crossan said he was hopeful that the project can be advanced this year and that the centre will be open soon. “There will be old hurdle to jump but biggest hurdle has been jumped, and if everyone puts their shoulder to wheel, we hope we can get this project up and running,” he said.