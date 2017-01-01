Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, January 1st

Gerry Deignam, Letterkenny and Riverstown, County Sligo

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Gerry Deignan, Magherennan, Letterkenny and formerly of Riverstown, County Sligo.

Gerry’s remains will repose at his home tomorrow, Sunday January 1st, from 12 noon until 10pm. Funeral from there on Monday January 2nd going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Charles O'Donnell, Donegal Town

The death has taken place in Donegal Community Hospital of Charles, James O’Donnell, Drumbar, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Sunday 1st January at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3pm.

Joan McGee, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joan McGee, 15, The Green, Ballymacool, Letterkenny, formerly McCallion, of Derry.

Funeral from her home on Sunday, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Jimmy Leahy, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Jimmy Leahy, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Sunday morning for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Bernie Harley, Birmingham and Braade

The death has occurred of Bernie Harley, Birmingham, England and formerly of Braade.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017, at 7pm.

Sean Murphy, Killybegs and Drogheda

The death has taken place of Sean Murphy, Riverdale Heights, Killybegs, Donegal and Drogheda, Co Louth.

Removal from his home on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Removal afterwards for burial in St. Peter's cemetery, Drogheda, Co. Louth.



Denis McCormack, Carrickrory, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Denis McCormack, Carrickrory, Pettigo.

Remains reposing at his sister, Mairead's house, Carrickrory.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30 am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Pettigo for 12 pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private please.

