Donegal weather, Saturday morning, December 31st

A rough and blustery morning will give way to patches of drizzle as the morning progresses.

There will be rain this afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of between 10 to 11 degrees. There will be moderate winds throughout the day.

There will be occasional showers tonight. Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and sleet. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees with frost and a risk of ice.