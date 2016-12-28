Half of speeding drivers escape court appearance

Half of the summonses for speeding motorists were struck out in Donegal because they were not served, new figures have revealed.

Court service data shows that of 66,800 speeding cases listed in the courts between January 2015 and October 2016, some 30,600, or 45.8 per cent, were struck out as summonses were not served on defendants.

In Donegal of 1,530 speeding cases, 761 summonses were not served and 50 per cent of cases were struck out. Half of the speeding cases were also struck out in Sligo. Fifty one per cent of cases were struck out in County Leitrim.

The problem was most acute in Manorhamilton, County Leitrim where 84 out of 99 summonses were not served.

The PARC Road Safety Group said urgent action was needed as the non-service rate was inexplicably high. The Minister for Justice, Ms. Frances Fitzgerald said that there were challenges to serving summonses in certain circumstances: these included situations where there was "inaccurate address data, persons moving address, or living in multi occupancy dwellings or other settings which make service difficult."