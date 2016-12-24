Walks in memory of Donegal community leader next Friday

The Dún Lúiche community is hosting walks in memory of Seán Ó Dónaill on Friday, December 30th.

There will be two walks for participants to choose from, to accommodate walkers of different abilities and interests. Both walks start at 12 noon.

One walk will one will do a loop of scenic Dún Lúiche lake, and the other will climb Errigal, starting from the old church near the lake.

Seán, a community leader in the Gaeltacht village at the base of Errigal and an educator, passed away on December 30th, 2015.

A passionate hill walker and runner, Seán completed the Dublin Marathon 18 times and climbed his beloved Errigal countless times – making the journey 125 times in 2014 alone.

Seán made his last ascent of Errigal on November 8th, 2015.

The Errigal climb on December 30th, starting from the old church near Dunlewey Lake, follows the route Seán would follow on his regular climbs of Donegal’s highest peak.

Interested participants are asked to meet at the old church in Dunlewey at 12 noon on December 30th, wearing appropriate clothing and footwear.