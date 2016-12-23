Abbey Vocational School notes for December 23rd, 2016

Happy Christmas

We would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our students, their families and the members of the school community a very happy, healthy and safe Christmas holiday. We would like to thank all of you for your support and help in making our school what it is.

School Christmas Concert

The annual school Christmas Concert took place on the last day of term, Thursday 22 nd December. It was a brilliant occasion that got all the staff and students in the festive spirit. The students who participated in the concert put on a great show! Well done to all involved and a huge thank you to the Music Department for their hard work.

Book Club

The book club met again on Monday 19 th December. The students of the club have been given the text ‘Knights of the Borrowed Dark’ by Dave Rudden to read over the break. Irish author Dave Rudden has been shortlisted for the Hennessy New Writing Award and the Bath Short Story Award, and is the recipient of the Fantasy Book

Review 2011 Short Story Prize. (www.amazon.co.uk). The text focuses on a secret war between monsters and the warriors under oath to stop them. It is an exciting read for the book club and students will hopefully enjoy it over the break.

Bake Sale

On Wednesday 21 st class 3D organised a bake sale in the canteen area of the school at lunchtime in aid of Bóthar. From previous bake sales the school has raised over €340. All students brought in delicious treats and participated by selling and making posters for the event. This bake sale was part of their Junior Cert CSPE Action Project. All funds raised went to Bóthar which is a charity that enables families and communities worldwide to overcome poverty and hunger. The class wish to thank everyone who helped them organise their bake sale and bought some of their goodies.

Jasmine Kennedy in TY held a bake sale on Monday 19 th December in aid of her two week Community Care project in Ghana. She raised €300 which will go towards the funding of the trip. Jasmine will be going to Ghana in February, staying with a host family linked with the project abroad. In addition, she will be helping out on the host family’s farm in the morning and then travelling to the local school later in the day.

3F Car Wash

On Friday 16 th December students in class 3F held a carwash in which they raised €275 and washed 52 cars in total. Everyone in the class had a role as this event was part of their Junior Cert CSPE Action Project. The class wish to say a big thank you to all involved, especially all the teachers who allowed students to their wash their car and to Brian O'Sullivan for providing the soap and sponges used.

Christmas Cards

Christmas cards by this year’s Leaving Certificate students were sold over the last number of weeks and sales went extremely well. They have raised approximately €250 which will be donated to MS Donegal. The cards have been on sale in the school and in Supervalu, Donegal Town. Well done to all involved.

Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Any student who is interested in entering the 63 rd Texaco Children’s Art competition can get an entry form from

Mr Daly, Ms Mc Callig or download one from the Texaco Art competition website. Your entry can be about anything that interests you and can be no smaller than A4 or no larger than A2. For more information you can visit the website www.texacochildrensart.com . The closing date for the competition is Tuesday 28 th February 2017.

Cinema Trip

There were two pre-Christmas outings this week for first and second year students in Bundoran cinema. On Tuesday 20 th December, our first years went to see Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the new edition to J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise, set in 1920’s New York decades before Harry Potter. In addition, the second years on Wednesday viewed the new Star Wars: Rogue One. The all new adventure film tells us of a time “in conflict, where a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. (www.starwars.com). Both year groups enjoyed the trip thoroughly and said it was a lovely day out!

Leaving Certificate Theatre Trip

All Leaving Certificate students will be attending the production of ‘Hamlet’ in Derry, in the Millennium Forum, in late January. The forum states that the production consists of “a company of seasoned classical actors embrace the brutality of the greatest play ever written. A gripping, ensemble style brings exhilaration and violence to the unforgettable music and delicacy of the words” (www.millenniumforum.co.uk). The production will assist students in their study of William Shakespeare’s vibrant play for their exams in June.

Chess

The chess club continues in room three at lunch for all Junior students after Christmas. There will also be a tournament for TY students after the break.

Ulster School All Star

We would like to extend our congratulations to Peadar Mogan. On Monday 19 th December he attended the Ulster Schools All Star press launch in Belfast. Peadar completed his trails in Gaelic for the Ulster All Star team on Thursday 8 th December and his efforts were clearly successful. Huge congratulations to him on his achievement. All the staff and students of the AVS are proud of his huge accomplishment.



Ceili Dancing

First and second year students took part in some lively ceilí dancing with Clement Gallagher on Monday 19 th December and Wednesday 21 st December.

Christmas Card Competition

The TY’s organised an Irish Christmas card competition which was open to first, second and third years. The winners from first year were: 1 st place – Laura Kelly, 2 nd – Veronica Airth, 3 rd – Savannah Timony. Second year: 1 st - Courtney Harron, 2 nd - Luke Mc Gee, 3 rd - James Mc Namera. Third year: 1 st – Darragh Meehan, 2 nd – Chloe Harbinson, 3 rd – Gemma Gillespie. Well done to all the winners; there were some excellent artistic pieces created!

TY’s

Ceilí Dancing

TY’s will be attending Ceilí Dancing classes with Clement Gallagher every Friday for five weeks commencing on Friday the 13 th January.

P.E. activities

After Christmas, the TY activities will commence again. The four activities will be: aqua aerobics in the Millpark, a self – defense programme, a sports psychology course with Mr Mc Loone and B Fit in Donegal town.

Sports

U14’s Boys Gaelic

The AVS U14 boys’ Gaelic team are through to the Donegal semi – final which will take place on the 2nd week of January.

U13’s Boys Gaelic

The U13 boys’ Gaelic team will start up again in February.