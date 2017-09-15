Great night in Gaoth Dobhair for Inishowen Flood victims

A night of music and craic in aid of the Inishowen Flood Disaster Fund which took place last night in Teach Leo, Meenaleck was well attended.

Among those taking part in the fund raising night were, Moya Brennan, Fíor Uisce, Aodh Óg Ó Duibheannaigh, Niall Mac Eamharcaigh, Noel Duggan, Clann Mhic Ruairí and many more.

Pictured here Seán Mac Ruairí of Clann Mhic Ruairí, Rann na Feirste performing at the Fund Raising Night in aid of the Inishowen Flood Disaster Fund. He was accompanied on guitar by John Michael O’Donnell and by Joe Mhicí Jimmy Mac Grianna on the accordion. This was one of the many performers who took part in the fundraising event.