Donegal Harvest Stages Rally 2017 to be staged in Dunfanaghy

The Donegal Motor Club are proud to announce the Shandon Spa & Hotel as the sponsor and host of the 2017 Donegal Harvest Stages rally, based in Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy.

The official launch of the 2017 Harvest Stages Rally will take place in the Shandon Spa & Hotel, Marblehill, Dunfanaghy, at 6pm on Sunday 24th September.

Clerk of the Course for the event, Tony Boyle said, “We have a really top class event here in the Dunfanaghy area. It takes place on Saturday, 7th October. It has been a few years since the Harvest has visited this region, and you can expect top class stages.”

Tony then explained an outline of the format of the event. “We are covering three stages three times, nine stages in total. Each of the special stages will provide a good mix of competitive stage miles to road miles. You will not be disappointed, and expect a few surprises! We have a main entry fee of €795, including insurance levy, while the junior class will have an entry fee of €495 (including insurance levy), with the juniors covering six of the stages. Get your entry in now!”

He continued, “Entries are expected to be at a premium and I would encourage everyone to get in early, in preparation for the event which is now three weeks away, and the closing date is fast approaching on Friday 22nd September.”

Shandon Spa & Hotel Harvest Stages Rally will also be Round 6 of the 2017 Sligo Pallets Border Championship, Donegal Motor Club’s own Donegal Commercials Club Championship.

Regulations, Entry forms and up to date information is now available on the Donegal Motor Club website, www.donegalmotorclub.com/downloads.php .

Contact regarding the event should be made by E- mail to: harvestrally2017@gmail.com. And also on the event Facebook at: https://en-gb.facebook.com/DonegalHarvestRally/

Accommodation inquiries should be directed to the Shandon Hotel, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal. Telephone: +353 (074) 91 36137. Email: info@shandonhotelspa.com

Website: www.shandonhotelspa.com