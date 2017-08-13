Letterkenny Gaels reach Junior A semi-final after one point victory over St. Mary's Convoy

Letterkenny Gaels made the short trip to Convoy to take on St. Mary's in the final group game of their Junior A Football Championship campaign. The winners of the game had the carrot of a Junior A semifinal place while the losers will go on to play either Naomh Padraig Muff or Moville in the quarter finals.

Convoy . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-13

Letterkenny Gaels . . .1-11

The visitors opened brightly, scoring the first three points of the contest coming from Shay Doherty, Conor Mc Brearty and Paddy Doherty before St. Mary's recorded the next two, from free taker Anthony Browne and the other from Emmet Patterson.

Gaels sharpshooter Conor Mc Brearty who had just returned from injury then scored an outstanding goal to leave four between the sides but Darren Bonner responded immediately for the hosts with a free.

Letterkenny Gaels were then forced to make a double substitution after two injuries and Conor Coll who came in for Kevin Kilkenny scored a fine point after his introduction. Gaels scored another three points through Mc Brearty, Cormac Cannon and Shay Doherty while Anthony Browne tagged on another leaving the halftime score, St. Mary's 0-05, Letterkenny Gaels 1-05.

The second half opened similar to the first, only this time it was St. Mary's who scored the first three points with Anthony Browne scoring two and Laurance Mc Mullen with one. The hosts brought the game to the Letterkenny men and there was an obvious lift in intensity before Mc Brearty for the Glebe men and Browne for Convoy traded frees.

Mc Brearty got his name on the scoreboard again as he pointed a free and then scored a massive kick from 35m out. With five minutes remaining Anthony Browne scored another free to bring three points between the sides. Convoy substitution Paul Mc Mullen scored a fine point on sixty minutes and another from Darren Browne leaving the minimum between the sides.

With the game in the hands of referee Greg McGroary both teams scored another point each, one from Cormac Cannon and the final score of the game from Anthony Browne. There was five minutes of injury time played before the final whistle sounded.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: J. Carr, A. Stewart, R. Quinn, K. Kilkenny, B. Diver, D. Hunter, C. Browne, Ciaran Cannon, M. Harte, S. Mc Donagh, P. Doherty (0-01), S. Doherty(0-02), O. Mc Macken, C. McBrearty (1-05,1f), Cormac Cannon (0-02). Sub: C. Coll (0-01)

ST MARY'S, CONVOY: J. Patton, J. Duffy, J.A.Key, L. Prunty, B. Bonner, J. Key, B. Mc Namee, R. Mc Namee, E. Patterson(0-01), G. Sweeney (0-01), L. Mc Mullen (0-01), A. Browne (0-05f), J. Toye, P. O'Leary, D. Bonner (0-04,4f). sub P. Mc Mullen (0-01)

REFEREE: Greg Mc Groary (Four Masters)