Aodh Ruadh overcome Glenfin to stretch lead at top of Division Two

Aodh Ruadh kept their good run going at the top of Division Two with victory over Glenfin in Pairc Taobhoige.

Glenfin 1-10

Aodh Ruadh 2-13

Two goals in the third quarter put the Ballyshannon side on their way to victory. The defeat leaves Glenfin in a battle at the bottom of the table and in need of points to avoid the drop.

The home side had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and thanks to a good finish to the half, they were on terms at the break, 0-6 each.

Aodh Ruadh had led 0-3 to 0-2 and 0-6 to 0-4. The first half scorers for the home side were Stephen Carr with 0-3, Daniel McGlynn, Frank McGlynn and Jason Morrow, while Philip Patton had three frees for Aodh Ruadh and Seamus Kane, Michael Sticky Ward and Shane McGrath had one each.

When Stephen Ward powered through from the throw-in at the start of the second half to find the Aodh Ruadh net, the home side looked good, but Aodh Ruadh hit back with Seamus Kane hitting their first goal and then a magnificent second goal, started and finished by Johnny Gethins put the Ballyshannon on their way.

There was a lengthy stoppage during the second half after a collision between Aodh Ruadh full-back Damien Cleary and Glenfin full-forward Stephen Ward, with both having to leave the field. Cleary returned but was later substituted.

The win sees Aodh Ruadh stretch their lead to five points at the top of the table from Cloughaneely and Ardara, although Cloughaneely do have a game in hand.

With just four games left, the Ballyshannon side look in a very strong position to get back to the top flight.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; David Carr, Patrick McGrath, Gary Herron; Daniel McGlynn (0-1), John Harkin (0-1), Gary Dorrian; Hugh Foy, Frank McGlynn (0-1); Stephen Carr (0-3,3f), Jason Morrow (0-2), Conor McBride; Ciaran Brady, Stephen Ward (1-1), Kevin McGlynn. Subs., Karl McGlynn, Conor Ward, Ronan Gallagher, Martin O'Donnell, Matthew McGinley and Kyle Doherty for J McBride, D McGlynn, Foy, G Herron, S Ward and K McGlynn.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Jason Granaghan, Eamonn McGrath, Johnny Gethins (1-0); Darren Drummond, David Dolan (0-2); Seamus Kane (1-0), Michael Sticky Ward (0-2), Philip Patton (0-7,5f); Nathan Boyle, Shane McGrath (0-2), Conor Patton. Subs., Sean Taylor for Cleary; Diarmuid McInerney for Kane.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy).