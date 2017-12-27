Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Mary Mc Girr (née Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town, formerly Main Street, Laghey and Park, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Her remains will repose at her residence at Ballykillone today, Wednesday from 11am to 9pm. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private on Thursday morning, please.

There will be a shuttle bus in operation to the wake house from Copany Rovers Car Park.

The death has occurred of Hannah Gibbons, née Gavigan, Montini House, College Farm Road, Glencar, Letterkennyand formerly of Lifford.

Hannah’s remains are reposing at her late residence, Montini House, College Farm Road.

Funeral from there on Friday, 29th December going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for requiem mass at 10am, with burial afterwards in the family plot, New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Eunan’s residence nursing home comfort fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am, and also on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Patsy Cullen, formerly of the Angler's Haven, Main Street, Kilmacrennan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Thursday to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 10pm. Family time please from after rosary to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

The death took place on Saturday, December 23rd at St. James Hospital in Dublin of Angela Ferry (née Lynch), 51 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny.

Angela’s remains will repose at her residence in Lisnennan from 10am to 10pm on Thursday, 28th of December and on Friday, December 29th from 10am to 10pm.

House Private on morning of the funeral.

Funeral from residence at 10am on Saturday to The Church of the Irish Martyrs Ballyraine, Letterkenny for requiem Mass at 10.30am and interment in Conwal cemetery.

The death has taken place at his home of Manus Doherty, Green Acre, Clontagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 30th December at 10.30am, going to St. Mary’s Church Clonmany for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

The death occurred of Eamon Coyle, Burnside, Glenvar.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary Wednesday and Thursday night at 9pm. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



