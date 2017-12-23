Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, December 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Gildea, Carn, Ballybofey

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Gildea, Carn, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock on Monday, Christmas Day, in St Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Rosary each night at 9 pm.

Family time please from 11 pm each night until 10 am, Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice or Heart and Hand Foundation, c/o any family member.

Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of ' Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless.

The death occurred on Saturday, December 23rd, of Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of ' Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless.

She died peacefully at the residence of her nephew, David Jones in her 96th year.

Remains reposing at the residence of her nephew David Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola on Tuesday, 26th December, from 2pm - 10pm with remains to arrive at St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford on Wednesday 27th for funeral service at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

Annie McFadden, Meenalough, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair

The funeral will take place on Sunday of Annie McFadden, Meenalough, Cnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair

Funeral Mass at 11am in St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola.

Thomas McNair, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas McNair, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

His remains will repose at his residence from Sunday.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, December 26th at 11.30am for Service at Crossroads Presbyterian Church at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Elizabeth (Bessie) McHugh, Elesmere Court, Bundoran; Abbeylands, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place in North West Hospice, Sligo of Elizabeth (Bessie) McHugh, late of Elesmere Court, Bundoran, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon and originally from Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

Her remains will repose at the Shiel Hospital mortuary, Ballyshannon from 5.30pm to 6.45pm on Tuesday with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm.

Mass of the Resurection on Wednesday at 11am with burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Donations to North West Hospice c/o Conlon and Breslin Funeral Director, Bundoran.

Margaret Baker, 31 Dr. McGinley Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Baker, nee Callaghan , 31 Dr McGinley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, December 26th at 9.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards to All Saints Church graveyard, Netowncunninngham.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Haematology and Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Mena McBride, 13 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Mena McBride, 13 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Christmas morning at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Raphoe St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Tony O’ Shea, Castleogeary, Inver

Tony O’ Shea, Castleogeary, Inver. Remains reposing at his late residence, removal from there on Sunday morning going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11:30am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Jamsie Monaghan, Lough Derg, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Jamsie Monaghan, Lough Derg, Pettigo.

Removal from his residence on Sunday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. House private please on Sunday morning.

Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen

The death has occurred at Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his daughter Katie and son in law Eamon O’Donnell’s residence at Stralongford, Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass on Sunday December 24th at 11.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards to the local cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Ethel Duncan, Dornoch Farm, Drumaweir, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ethel Duncan, Dornoch Farm, Drumaweir, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff.

Removal from there on Sunday, December 24th at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in the St Finians church, Greencastle at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

