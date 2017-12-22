Deaths in Donegal - Friday, December 22nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Vincent Gallagher, Charlie Bennett Drive and formerly of Ard Connell, Ardara

- Sheila Bonner, Meenmore, Dungloe

-Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana

-Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey

-Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

-Jamsie Monaghan, Lough Derg, Pettigo

-Maura Headfort, Headfort Park, Kells, Co. Meath and late of Mountcharles

- Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen



Vincent Gallagher, Charlie Bennett Drive and formerly of Ard Connell, Ardara

The death has taken place of Vincent Gallagher, Charlie Bennett Drive and formerly of Ard Connell, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at his residence at Charlie Bennett Drive. Funeral from there on Saturday at 12.30pm going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Sheila Bonner, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Sheila Bonner, Meenmore, Dungloe

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Thursday, December 21st, with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 23rd at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

Family time 11pm until 10am and private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Hospital c/o any family member of Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kathleen Grant, Lower Illies, Ballymagann, Buncrana.

Kathleen’s remains will be reposing at St. Colmcilles Village chapel on Thursday, December 21st from 5pm to 9pm, and again on Friday, December 22nd from 12 noon until removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Funeral mass there on Saturday Morning, December 23rd at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the High Support Unit, St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany.

Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey

The death has occurred of Joseph Quinn, Rossilly Barr, Laghey.

Reposing at his late residence today from 12 noon until 10pm. Remains leaving the family home at 10.30am on Saturday for 11am funeral mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private on Saturday morning for family please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent. De Paul care of any family member or Martin Gallagher funeral directors, Laghey.

Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Jim Mahon, 34 Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary today from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to the Methodist Church, Ballintra for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm in Ballintra with service of interment in St.Anne’s Church Graveyard, Ballyshannon.

All welcome to call to the family home, 34 Erne Dale Heights, on Friday.

Jamsie Monaghan, Lough Derg, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Jamsie Monaghan, Lough Derg, Pettigo.

Remains will be reposing at his residence today, Friday, from 6pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for requiem Mass at 11am.

House private please on Sunday morning.

Maura Murtagh née Canney, Headfort, Headfort Park, Kells, Co. Meath and late of Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Maura Murtagh née Canney, Headfort Park, Kells and late of Mountcharles.

Removal to St. Colmcille's Church, Kells for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, December 23rd, followed by burial in St. Colmcille's Cemetery. House strictly private please.

The death has occurred at Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen.

His remains will leave the nursing home at 4pm on Friday December 22nd, going to his daughter Katie and Son in law Eamon O’Donnell’s residence at Stralongford, Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass on Sunday December 24th at 11.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards to the local cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Directors, Letterkenny

Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen

The death has taken place of Dan Sweeney, Legland, Drumkeen.

His remains will leave the nursing home at 4pm on Friday December 22nd, going to his daughter Katie and Son in law Eamon O’Donnell’s residence at Stralongford, Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass on Sunday December 24th at 11.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards to the local cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Directors, Letterkenny

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.