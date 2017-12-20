Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, December 20th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Mary McCaul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in her 100th year of May Mc Caul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her daughter's residence. Removal to St Eunan's Cathedral on Wednesday, December 20th at 9.15am for requiem mass at 10am and interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.





Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

The sudden death has taken place of Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.

Removal from Dublin on Monday, December 18th, going to his residence at Meentullynagarn.

Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.

George Bonner of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has taken place of George Bonner, of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe.

Remains reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Removal on Wednesday morning, December 20th at 10:30am going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for funeral mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.



David Madden, Ardvalley, Ardara

The sudden death has occurred of David Madden, Ardvalley, Ardara.

Beloved husband of Moya O’Donnell, adored father of Catriona, Conor, Clodagh and Roísin.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there Tuesday, December 19th evening to arrive at The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for 7pm .

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, December 20th at 10am followed by burial in Balla, County Mayo.

Family time from 11pm to 10am .

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House care of James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Manorcunningham

The death has occurred in St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin of Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly 208 Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his sister, Bernadette Lafferty’s home in Ballynerrin, Ballindrait.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, December 20th at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill.

Internment to the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Directors.

Brenda Boyle née Gallagher of Arlands, Burtonport and formerly from Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brenda Boyle née Gallagher, Arlands, Burtonport, and formerly from Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 4pm on Monday, December 18th. Funeral mass on Wednesday, December 20th at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.



Family time only from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Mavis Stewart, Woodhill, Sessiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy and formerly of County Armagh

The death has taken place of Mavis Stewart, Woodhill, Sessiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy and formerly Portadown, Co. Armagh.

There will be no wake.

Funeral service on Thursday, December 21st in St. John’s church, Ballymore, Dunfanaghy at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Margaret Shadwick late of Dublin and formerly of Bridge House, Gleneeley

The death has taken place at Beamount Hospital of Margaret Shadwick, late of Dublin & formerly of Bridge House, Gleneeley.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home at Tooban Burnfoot this evening, Tuesday, December 19th at 9pm going to Bridge House, Gleneeley.

Family time from 11.00 p.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later – all enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimers Association care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral director.

Michael Heffernan, Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Michael Heffernan, formerly of Meadow Vale, Charleville, Cork and Killybegs.



Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Thursday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St Mary's Church, Moy, Co Clare. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moy Cemetery.

Berna Hurley, née Quigley, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head

The death has taken place of Berna Hurley née Quigley formerly of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Malin Head.

Remains reposing on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm at her family home. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. All enquires to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01-4926925.

