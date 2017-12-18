Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, December 18th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary McCaul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

- Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny

- Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans

- Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

- Carmel Crawford, 317 Aed Baithín, St. Johnston

- Mary Flynn, née Slevin, Lissahully, Ballyshannon

- Joe Sheerin, 13 Westport, Ballyshannon

- George Bonner of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe

- Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Manorcunningham

- Brenda Boyle née Gallagher of Arlands, Burtonport and formerly from Glenties

Mary McCaul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death took place on Sunday, December 17th in her 100th year of May Mc Caul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her daughter's residence from 3pm December 18th untill 10pm.

Removal to St Eunan's Cathedral on Wednesday, December 20th at 9.15am for requiem mass at 10am and interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.



Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny at 2pm on Tuesday, December 19th, with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.



Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans. Remains reposing at her late home. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

The sudden death has taken place of Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.

Removal from Dublin on Monday, December 18th, going to his residence at Meentullynagarn.

Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Carmel Crawford, 317 Aed Baithín, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Carmel Crawford, 317 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral form there on Tuesday, December 19th at 1.30pm going to St. Baithan’s Church, St. Johnston for 2 o'clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Flynn, née Slevin, Lissahully, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Mary Flynn née Slevin, Lissahully, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the family home on Monday from 11am until 10pm house private at all other times. Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday at 2pm in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery.

Joe Sheerin, 13 Westport, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Joe Sheerin, 13 Westport, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his late residence until Tuesday morning, going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice c/o any family member.

George Bonner of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has taken place of George Bonner, of Australia and formerly of Meenmore, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 19th from 7pm with rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, December 20th at 10:30am going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for funeral mass at 11am, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

David Madden, Ardvalley, Ardara

The sudden death has occurred of David Madden, Ardvalley, Ardara.

Beloved husband of Moya O’Donnell, adored father of Catriona, Conor, Clodagh and Roísin.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there Tuesday, December 19th evening to arrive at The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, December 20th at 10am followed by burial in Balla, County Mayo.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House care of James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Manorcunningham

The death has occurred in St. Lukes Hospital, Dublin of Dennis McGeehan, Coneyborrow Road, Lifford and formerly 208 Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his sister, Bernadette Lafferty’s home in Ballynerrin, Ballindrait from 8pm Monday, December 18th.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, December 20th at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill.

Internment to the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Directors.

Brenda Boyle née Gallagher of Arlands, Burtonport and formerly from Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brenda Boyle née Gallagher, Arlands, Burtonport, and formerly from Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 4pm on Monday, December 18th. Funeral mass on Wednesday, December 20th at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family time only from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimers Association care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral director.

