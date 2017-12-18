Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, December 18th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny

- Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans

- Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

- Carmel Crawford, 317 Aed Baithín, St. Johnston

- Mary McCaul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

- Mary Flynn, née Slevin, Lissahully, Ballyshannon

- Joe Sheerin, 13 Westport, Ballyshannon

Mary McCaul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death took place on Sunday, December 17th in her 100th year of May Mc Caul, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her daughter's residence from 3pm December 18th untill 10pm.

Removal to St Eunan's Cathedral on Wednesday, December 20th at 9.15am for requiem mass at 10am and interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.

Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Rose O'Malley, née Murphy, Rahan, Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny at 2pm on Tuesday, December 19th, with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.



Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans. Remains reposing at her late home. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

The sudden death has taken place of Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.

Removal from Dublin on Monday, December 18th, going to his residence at Meentullynagarn.

Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Carmel Crawford, 317 Aed Baithín, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Carmel Crawford, 317 Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral form there on Tuesday, December 19th at 1.30pm going to St. Baithan’s Church, St. Johnston for 2 o'clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Flynn, née Slevin, Lissahully, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Mary Flynn née Slevin, Lissahully, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the family home on Monday from 11am until 10pm house private at all other times. Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday at 2pm in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery.

Joe Sheerin, 13 Westport, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Joe Sheerin, 13 Westport, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his late residence until Tuesday morning, going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice c/o any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.