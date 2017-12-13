Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, December 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny. Angela's remains are being waked at Hillcrest House on Wednesday, December 13th from 1pm to 8pm.

Service of Thanksgiving in Hillcrest House at 1pm on Thursday. All welcome, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcrest House, Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Annie Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara

The death has occurred of Annie Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara on Wednesday evening December 13th at 7pm going to the Church of the Holy Family for 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Thursday morning December 14th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to the Harbour Lights Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member or John B. O’ Donnell Funeral Director, Dunkineely.

John Gallagher, Demoleyn Park, Academy Road, Derry and formerly of Stranorlar

The death has taken place at his home of John Gallagher, Demoleyn Park, Academy Road, Derry and formerly Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

His remains will repose at the home of his sons, Dillon & Chris, Gallagher, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, from 2pm on Wednesday, December 13th until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, December 14th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

P.J. O'Donnell Knockastollar, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of P.J. O’Donnell, Knockastollar, Bunbeg.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top at 4pm on Wednesday December 13th, going to his late residence to repose.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Mary McCole, née Doherty Mill Road, Dungloe and Ballybofey

The death has has taken place of Mary McCole, née Doherty, Mill Road, Dungloe, Corraine, Ballybofey.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 4pm on Wednesday December 13th.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time only from 11pm to 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Annie Donaghey, 74 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Annie Donaghey, 74 Cockhill Park, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her son Patrick and daughter-in-law Rena Donaghey’s residence Aghilly, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Thursday December 14th at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church Cockhill for 11am requiem mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Patsy Grant, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Patsy Grant, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany.

His remains will be leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny Wednesday December 13th at 5:30pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning 16th December at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem mass at 11am with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia Ireland c/o any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Director Clonmany.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Margaret Brand, 25 Beechwood Grove, Convoy

The death has taken at place of Clara Margaret Brand, 25 Beechwood Grove, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 13th, from 6pm to 10pm and on Thursday December 14th from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Friday 15th December at 12.30pm for 1pm service in Convoy Presbyterian Church with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Finn View Ward St Joseph’s Hospital c/o Gibson’s Funeral Director, Convoy.

Ann McHugh, Main Street, Ardara and fromerly of Scadaman, Ardara

The sudden death has occurred of Ann McHugh, Main Street, Ardara and formerly of Scadaman, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at her residence at Main Street, Ardara from 6pm on Wednesday December 13th.

Funeral from there on Friday morning December 15th at 10.40am going to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardrara for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Ardara Resource Centre care of Derek McCabe Funeral Director Ardara.

Noel Cullen, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Noel Cullen, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from Lake House Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, December 13th at 6.30pm to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Termon for 7pm. Reposing overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 14th at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Brian Devine, Killpheak, Newmills, Glenswilly

The death has occurred of Brian Devine, Killpheak, Newmills, Glenswilly. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday, December 14th, followed by burial in Kilpheak Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Archview Lodge Patients Comfort Fund. Parking at Glenswilly Chapel from 6pm. Bus service to and from wake.

