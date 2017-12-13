Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, December 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Angela Eames, Hillcrest House, Long Lane Letterkenny.

Angela's remains are being waked at Hillcrest House on Wednesday, December 13th from 1pm to 8pm.

Service of Thanksgiving in Hillcrest House at 1pm on Thursday. All welcome, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcrest House, Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar

The death has occurred in his 100th year of Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar.

Reposing at his home in Ballysheedy on Tuesday Tuesday December 12th from 4pm until 8pm .

Removal on Wednesday December 12th to St Patrick’s Church, Donoghmore, to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Donoghmore Cemetery.



Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing overnight at Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy at 4pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, December 13th at 1pm with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial proceeding to St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Further enquiriesto Conlon & Breslin.

Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg. Her remains are reposing at her late residence, with rosary nightly at 9pm .

Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Wednesday December 13th at 11am , with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. House private from after the Rosary until 10am .

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Flights c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Annie Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara

The death has occurred of Annie Boyle, Mullinacloy, Ardara.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara on Wednesday evening December 13th at 7pm going to the Church of the Holy Family for 7.30 pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Thursday morning December 14th at 11.00 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to the Harbour Lights Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member or John B. O’ Donnell Funeral Director, Dunkineely.

John Gallagher, Demoleyn Park, Academy Road, Derry and formerly of Stranorlar

The sudden death has taken place at his home of John Gallagher, Demoleyn Park, Academy Road, Derry and formerly Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

His remains will repose at the home of his sons, Dillon & Chris, Gallagher, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, from 2pm on Wednesday, December 13th until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, December 14th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

P.J. O'Donnell Knockastollar, Bunbeg

The sudden death has taken place of P.J. O’Donnell, Knockastollar, Bunbeg.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top at 4pm on Wednesday December 13th, going to his late residence to repose.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Mary McCole, née Doherty Mill Road, Dungloe and Ballybofey

The death has has taken place of Mary McCole, née Doherty, Mill Road, Dungloe, Corraine, Ballybofey.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 4pm on Wednesday December 13th.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time only from 11pm to 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Annie Donaghey, 74 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Annie Donaghey, 74 Cockhill Park, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her son Patrick and daughter-in-law Rena Donaghey’s residence Aghilly, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Thursday December 14th at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church Cockhill for 11am requiem mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.