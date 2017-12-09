Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, December 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

- Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and Kerrykeel

- Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town

Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal. Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday, 11th December, for 12 noon Mass to St. Columba’s Church, Termon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and formerly Drumatrummon, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at the residence of her Son Thomas Friel, The Lagg, Milford.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peters Church, Milford

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town

The death has occurred of Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg.

Followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, undertaker, Culdaff.