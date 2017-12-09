Deaths in Donegal -Saturday morning, December 9th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

- Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Sean McGlynn, Letterhillue , Cloghan

- Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and Kerrykeel

- Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town

- Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen

Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Kane (née Reilly) Longford, Kent, England and late of Tamney, Donegal. Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday, 11th December, for 12 noon Mass to St. Columba’s Church, Termon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Brid Devine, 47 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12 noon on Sunday. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Sean McGlynn, Letterhillue , Cloghan

The death has occurred of Sean McGlynn, Letterhillue , Cloghan and formerly of Ballykerrigan, Cloghan.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home at 12:30pm on Sunday for requiem Mass at 1:30pm in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Margaret Friel, The Lagg, Milford and formerly Drumatrummon, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at the residence of her Son Thomas Friel, The Lagg, Milford.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town

The death has occurred of Lily Noone, Millbrook Terrace, Malin Town.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg.

Followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, undertaker, Culdaff.

Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home of Eileen Bradley, Augheygault, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen at 11:30am on Sunday 10th December followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Archview Lodge Patient Comfort Fund c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.