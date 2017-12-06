Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, December 6th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



-Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey



- Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe



- Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar



- Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran

- Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, 15 Clachan Mór, Windy Hall, Letterkenny, Trentagh and formerly Doherty’s Shop, Kilmacrennan.

- Maggie Patton, 17 Wolf Tone Place, Letterkenny

- Nora Egan, née Carr, Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford and late of Fanavolty, Fanad

Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey. Remains reposing at his at his late residence. Rosary at 10pm this evening, Wednesday, December 6th.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.



Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe



The death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe. Remains reposing in McGlynn Funeral Home. Reposing overnight at St. Columba’s Church, Acres. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium at a later date.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.



Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar



The death has occurred of Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from her residence on Thursday at 11:30am for funeral mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran



The death has taken place of Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey, c/o John Mulreany Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, 15 Clachan Mór, Windy Hall, Letterkenny, Trentagh and formerly Doherty’s Shop, Kilmacrennan.

The death has taken place of Mary Ellen (May) Doherty, née Harley, 15 Clachan Mór, Windy Hall, Letterkenny, Trentagh and formerly Doherty’s Shop, Kilmacrennan. May’s remains are reposing at her late residence 15 Chlachan Mór.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 7th going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in leiu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents' Comfort Fund care of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Maggie Patton, 17 Wolf Tone Place, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Maggie Patton, 17 Wolf Tone Place, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at Lake House Nursing Home in Portnablagh.

Removal from the nursing home Wednesday, December 6th at 3pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 7th at 10am with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar, Donegal.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Lake House Patient Comfort

Fund care of Sweeney Funeral Director, Milford.

Nora Egan, née Carr, Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford and late of Fanavolty, Fanad

The death has occurred of Nora Egan, née Carr, Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford and late of Fanavolty, Fanad, (sister of the late John Meadgie, Fanavolty.)

Her remains reposing at her late residence. Removal on Wednesday to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for funeral mass at 1 o’ clock with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Joseph’s Day Care Centre c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.





