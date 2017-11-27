Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, November 27th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Jim Shiels, Drumenon, St Johnston

- Elizabeth (Betty) Russell, Ivy Cottage, Coolboy

- James Doherty, Magheraboy, Liscooley

- John Connolly, Kinletter, Ballybofey

- Stephen Doherty, 4 Millfield Heights, Ardravan, Buncrana

- Margaret McGinley, Ballinaman, Cloghan

Jim Shiels, Drumenon, St Johnston

The death has occurred at his home of Jim Shiels, Drumenon, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, November 27th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.



Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Elizabeth (Betty) Russell, Ivy Cottage, Coolboy

The death has taken place at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Elizabeth (Betty) Russell, Ivy Cottage, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Leaving home on Monday, November 27th at 1pm for Funeral Service at 1.30pm in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Letterkenny.

Interment after the service in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family time in home from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers for Finn View Ward to Mr. Ernie Gibson or any family member.

James Doherty, Magheraboy, Liscooley

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of James Doherty, Magheraboy, Liscooley, formerly Palace House, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port road, Letterkenny from 3-5pm on Sunday, November 26th and 3-5pm on Monday November 27th with removal at 5pm going to the Cathedral to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am.

Interment afterwards to the family Plot in Castlefin Cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Director, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

John Connolly, Kinletter, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of John Connolly, Kinletter, Ballybofey.

John's remains will repose Sunday, November 26th at McGowan's Funeral Home Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar from 7pm to 10pm.

Removal from there tomorrow evening Monday, November 27th at 7pm to go to St Mary's Church Sessiaghoneill to repose overnight, Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am and interment after in the adjoining church yard.

Donantions in lieu of flowers to OzanamHouse Patients Comfort Fund c/o Martin McGowan Funeral Director or any family member.

Stephen Doherty, 4 Millfield Heights, Ardravan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Stephen Doherty, 4 Millfield Heights, Ardravan, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral on Tuesday morning, November 28th, leaving at 10am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please between 11.00pm - 11.00am.

Family flowers please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Margaret McGinley, Ballinaman, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Ginley, a retired nurse, late of, Ballinaman, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey from 7pm until 10pm on Monday, November 27th, and again on Tuesday Novermber 28th from 3pm until removal at 5.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 29th at 11am, with interment afterwards in Glenfin cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.

The House is private please at the request of the deceased.



