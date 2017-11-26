Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, November 26th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Jim Shiels, Drumenon, St Johnston

- Kathleen Smith, Mount Marion, Milford

- Philip “Foggy” Doherty, 1 Ardravan, Buncrana

- Elizabeth (Betty) Russell, Ivy Cottage, Coolboy

- James Doherty, Magheraboy, Liscooley

Jim Shiels, Drumenon, St Johnston

The death has occurred at his home of Jim Shiels, Drumenon, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, November 27th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m.





Kathleen Smith, Mount Marion, Milford

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Kathleen Smith, Mount Marion, Milford.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from this morning, Saturday, going to St Peter’s Church, Milford to arrive at 7.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Philip “Foggy” Doherty, 1 Ardravan, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philip “Foggy” Doherty, 1 Ardravan, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Sunday November 26th at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Elizabeth (Betty) Russell, Ivy Cottage, Coolboy

The death has taken place at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Elizabeth (Betty) Russell, Ivy Cottage, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Leaving home on Monday, November 27th at 1pm for Funeral Service at 1.30pm in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Letterkenny.

Interment after the service in Gortlee Graveyard.

Family time in home from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers for Finn View Ward to Mr. Ernie Gibson or any family member.

James Doherty, Magheraboy, Liscooley

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of James Doherty, Magheraboy, Liscooley, formerly Palace House, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port road, Letterkenny from 3-5pm on Sunday, November 26th and 3-5pm on Monday November 27th with removal at 5pm going to the Cathedral to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am.

Interment afterwards to the family Plot in Castlefin Cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Director, Oldtown, Letterkenny.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.