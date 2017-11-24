Deaths in Donegal, Friday, November 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Joseph O’Driscoll 303 Coneyburrow, Lifford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph O’Driscoll, 303 Coneyburrow, Lifford.

Reposing at his home on Friday (November 24th) from 4.30p.m.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday (November 25th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Smith, Mount Marion, Milford

The death has occurred at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Kathleen Smith, Mount Marion, Milford.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 6pm this evening (Friday November 24th) .

Removal from there tomorrow, Saturday, going to St Peter’s Church, Milford to arrive at 7.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Maureen Duggan (née Duffy) Brockagh, St Johnston

The death has taken place November 22nd 2017 at her home of Maureen Duggan (née Duffy) Brockagh, St Johnston.

Reposing at her son Gerard`s home, Brockagh, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her son`s home on Saturday (November 25th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Bridget McGinty, Thompson Tunduff, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place of Bridget McGinty, formerly of Thompson, Tunduff, Cloghan, in her 100th year in Bristol, England.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday, November 24th, with burial afterwards in the family plot at Kilteevoge Cemetery, Glenfin.

Bernadette Cleary (née Ferriter), formerly of Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Bernadette Cleary née Ferriter formerly of Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Service to take place on Friday, November 24th, at 3pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, followed by cremation.

All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01 4926925.

Raymond Henry, Drumfin, Inver

The death has occurred of Raymond Henry, Drumfin, Inver, peacefully at his residence,

Remains will be reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday at 12.30 going to St. John’s Church Inver for Funeral service at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish cancer society c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.

A one way system will operate at the wake, Entry at Drimnakillew, Inver and exit on the Ardaghey/Ardara Road.

Maureen Mc Cafferty nee Mc Cusker, Hilltop House, Iona Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Mc Cafferty nee Mc Cusker, Hilltop House, Iona Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Removal on Saturday 25th November at 11.20am to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery.

