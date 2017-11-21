Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, November 21st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following death:



- Bernadette Cleary née Ferriter, Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanghy

The death has occurred of Bernadette Cleary née Ferriter formerly of Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanaghy. Reposing on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North. The family will be in attendance. Funeral Service to take place on Friday, November 24th, at 3pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, followed by cremation. All enquires to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01-4926925.

