The late  Kathleen  McGarvey Gavin, Glassagh, Derrybeg

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday evening of last week of Kathleen McGarvey Gavin, Glassagh, Derrybeg. One of a family of four, she was a daughter of the late Conchubhar Eoghain McGarvey and Bríd Antoin Róise of Glassagh. In her teen years Kathleen went to work in Glasgow and later moved to work in Edinburgh. Some years later she moved to Coventry and later to London.

A very bright, intelligent and trustworthy person, she worked for years at a Barclay Bank in London. It was here she met her future husband, Eddie Gavin, an accountant who was born in Moate, Co. Westmeath. They moved back to Gaoth Dobhair for their wedding which took place on St. Stephen’s Day, 1967. Afterwards they returned to work in London and after the birth of their two sons, Mark and Ciarán they decided to move back to Ireland.

Soon afterwards the well known Dunfanaghy Public House, ‘Oysters Bar’ came on the market they decided to purchase it. For the next twenty five years the couple successfully ran this public house.

Their kind and friendly disposition attracted large numbers to the premises.Their unique gift of connecting with people made it a popular venue in Dunfanaghy. Kathleen worked hard and she was a thrifty and ambitious individual. During their time there Kathleen was very active in the local Fianna Fáil Cumann.

After selling the Oyster Bar they had a new house built at Glassagh with a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean and the offshore Islands. In the following years Kathleen worked at various locations in the parish including Ionad Cois Locha, Dunlewey, Bunbeg House, and she spent some years working at the preschool facility, Naíolann Ghaoth Dobhair.

During this time she was furthering her skills including computers and attended courses run by Meitheal Forbartha na Gaeltachta. She was a much travelled woman and was known to be a perfectionist. Sadly her husband, Eddie passed away at the end of May last. She was also predeceased by her brother, Owenie, and sisters-in-law, Mairéad and Teasie McGarvey.

Her funeral mass was celebrated at 11.00a.m. on Saturday at St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola. The attendance at her funeral mass was large and representative an indication of the high esteem in which the deceased and her family are held. The main celebrant of the mass was Canon Michael Herrity and concelebrants were Fr. Seán Ó Gallchoir, P.P., Gortahork and his brother, Fr. Colm Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Killybegs.

The soloist was Eileen Sweeney, while Pat Duffy played on guitar and Peter Gallagher [Kathleen’s nephew] played on the accordion and the violin. Peter also played on the accordion at the graveside. The lessons were read by her sister, Bríd Gallagher and her niece, Brídín McGarvey. The offertory gifts were brought to the altar by: Cairíona Gallagher [niece], Maeve McGarvey [niece] and Jack and Jude Gavin [grand-children].

The prayers of the faithful were read by: Róisín McGarvey [niece], Bridget McGarvey [niece], Nellie Galway [friend] and Treasa Molly Gallagher [niece in law]. She was laid to rest afterwards in a plot alongside her husband in the adjoining cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Mark living in London and Ciarán at home, grandsons, Jack and Jude, daughter-in-law, Dorothy Gavin, sister, Bríd Gallagher and her husband, Dom and family at Glassagh, brother, Tony McGarvey and family at Glassagh, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends, to all of whom deep condolences are extended.