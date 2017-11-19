Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, November 19th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town

- Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles

Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town



The death has occurred of Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal Town.

Formerly of New Addington, Croydon. Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today from 5pm with rosary at 9pm .

Requiem Mass on Sunday, 19th November, at St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow at 1pmfollowed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 5pm going to the Methodist Church, Inver.

Funeral service on Monday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St. John’s Church Cemetery, Inver. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alfa 1 Foundation c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member. House private, please.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.