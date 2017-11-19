Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, November 19th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal town
The death has occurred of Michael Leigh, Knockagar, Letterbarrow, Donegal Town.
Formerly of New Addington, Croydon. Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town. Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today from
Requiem Mass on Sunday, 19th November, at St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow at 1pmfollowed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles.
Remains
Funeral service on Monday at 2.30pm with burial
