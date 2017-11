Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, November 7th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James Conaghan, Letter, Uris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of James Conaghan, Letter, Uris, Clonmany.

Reposing at his nephew Michael’s residence Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal on Wednesday, 8th November, at 10.40am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper/Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, of Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper, Donegal and Drumcondra, Dublin.

In accordance with Ann's, wishes her body has been donated to medical science.

A Memorial Mass in Ann's memory will take place on Thursday, 9th November, in St. Agatha's Church, Clar at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Solace, Donegal Town.

Very Rev Robert William Devine, Pastor Emeritus

The death has occurred of Very Rev Robert William Devine, Pastor Emeritus formerly of the Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon on Tuesday Nov 7th from 2pm until rosary at 8 pm and on Wednesday Nov 8th from 12 noon until mass at 7.30 pm and rosary at 8 pm. Requiem mass on Thursday Nov 9th at 12 noon, with interment afterwards at St. Mary's Churchyard, Aughabrack, Co. Tyrone. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Nazareth House Nursing Home, care of G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

John Larkin, 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of John Larkin formerly of 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home of Tuesday from 2 o'clock until 10 o'clock and on Wednesday from 11 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 1 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Motor Neurone Association of Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House Private to family on the morning of the funeral, Please.

Patricia McCrea, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patricia McCrea formerly of Abbeylands, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home on Wednesday from 3pm to 5pm with house private at all other times please. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon with internment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

John O'Donnell (Mickey Owen), Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place in his 100th year at Letterkenny University Hospital of John O’Donnell (Mickey Owen), Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home Tuesday, November 7th from 4pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to his late residence. Rosary at 9pm.

Removal tomorrow evening (Wednesday) for St Crona’s Church Dungloe for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 11an with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patient Comfort Fund care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Ellen McDermott née McFadden Tullybeg, Churchill and Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Ellen McDermott née McFadden, late of Tullybeg, Churchil and Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her family home. Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2:00pm. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan. Burial afterwards in Gartan Cemetery.

Family time after rosary until 11:00am. Family and close friends only on the morning of the funeral.

Una Gallagher, Drumcliffe, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Una Gallagher, Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 6:30pm until 10pm on Tuesday evening and from 11am until 10pm on Wednesday.

Remains will leave her residence on Thursday morning at 10:30 for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Thursday morning please.

