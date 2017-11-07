Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, November 7th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James Conaghan, Letter, Uris, Clonmany

The death has taken place of James Conaghan, Letter, Uris, Clonmany.

Reposing at his nephew Michael’s residence Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal on Wednesday, 8th November, at 10.40am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper/Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, of Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper, Donegal and Drumcondra, Dublin.

In accordance with Ann's, wishes her body has been donated to medical science.

A Memorial Mass in Ann's memory will take place on Thursday, 9th November, in St. Agatha's Church, Clar at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Solace, Donegal Town.

Martin Melly, Renny, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred of Martin Melly, late of Renny, Leitirmacaward.

His removal will be on Sunday, 5th of November, at 3pm from McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, going to his late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 7th November, at 12 noon in St. Bridget’s Church, Leitirmacaward, with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

House private please from 10pm to 10am.

Very Rev Robert William Devine, Pastor Emeritus

The death has occurred of Very Rev Robert William Devine, Pastor Emeritus formerly of the Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon on Tuesday Nov 7th from 2pm until rosary at 8 pm and on Wednesday Nov 8th from 12 noon until mass at 7.30 pm and rosary at 8 pm. Requiem mass on Thursday Nov 9th at 12 noon, with interment afterwards at St. Mary's Churchyard, Aughabrack, Co. Tyrone. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Nazareth House Nursing Home, care of G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

John Larkin, 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of John Larkin formerly of 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home of Tuesday from 2 o'clock until 10 o'clock and on Wednesday from 11 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 1 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Motor Neurone Association of Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House Private to family on the morning of the funeral, Please.

Patricia McCrea, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patricia McCrea formerly of Abbeylands, Ballyshannon.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

John O'Donnell (Mickey Owen), Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place in his 100th year at Letterkenny University Hospital of John O’Donnell (Mickey Owen), Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home Tuesday, November 7th from 4pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to his late residence. Rosary at 9pm.

Removal tomorrow evening (Wednesday) for St Crona’s Church Dungloe for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 11an with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patient Comfort Fund care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

