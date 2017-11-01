Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, November 2nd, 2017



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sheila Mc Gettigan, Kilmacrennan/Gleneely

- Bridie Loughrey, Trillick, Buncrana

- Gerald Joe Phil Boylem Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, County Cavan and Falcarragh

- James Alexander (Alex) McConnell, Celbridge, County Kildare and Letterkenny

- Nellie Doherty (née Toland), Coolatee, Lifford and Termon

- Margaret McLaughlin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin



Sheila Mc Gettigan, Kilmacrennan and Gleneely

The death has taken place of Sheila Mc Gettigan, Kilconnell, late of Glebe, Kilmacrennan, née Donaghy, formerly of Carrowmore, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm on Tuesday October 31st.

Funeral on Thursday 2nd November at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial in adjoining cemetery.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Pallative Care, Letterkenny, c/o any family member.



Bridie Loughrey, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bridie Loughrey, late of Trillick, Buncrana.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Mary’s Cockhill, Buncrana at 11am, with burial in adjoining graveyard.

House private from 10pm to 10am.



Gerald Joe Phil Boylem Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at his late residence of Gerald Joe Phil Boyle , Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery .

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn funeral director.

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, County Cavan and Falcarragh

The unexpected death has occurred of James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion, County Cavan and Falcarragh.

His remains will repose in St Patricks Church Killinagh Blacklion on Thursday evening from 5 until 7pm.

Removal to his daughter Ena’s residence 2 Meadowfield Manor, Newtowncunningham where he will repose until 12.45pm Saturday.

Removal to Church of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Alexander (Alex) McConnell, Celbridge, County Kildare and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James Alexander (Alex) Mc Connell, Celbridge, County Kildare.

Reposing at Carroll and O’Neill Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening October 31st, from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral Service on Thursday November 2nd in Christ Church Celbridge at 2pm. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

House Private at all times please.

Nellie Doherty (née Toland), Coolatee, Lifford and Termon

The death has occurred in St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Nellie Doherty (née Toland), Coolatee, Lifford, formerly Termon.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6pm this evening (Wednesday).

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlogh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny care of Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

Margaret McLaughlin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin

The death has taken place of Margaret McLauglin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday at 10.15am to St Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.