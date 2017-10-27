Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday, October 27th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon
- Florrie
- Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg
- Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana
- Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham
-Teague Mc Cullagh,
- Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey.
- John Lafferty, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy
- Archie McAver, Upper Dunmore, Falcarragh.
- Susie Green, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast
- Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo / Glencolmcille
- Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House, Bundoran/Ardfarna, Bundoran
- Alphonsus (Fran) Maguire, Glasnevin, Dublin/Ballindrait
- Patrick White, Ballyshannon
- Paul Clinton,
Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon tragically following a road traffic accident.
Beloved husband of Christina, and adoring father of Shane and Caroline. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Dessie (McNamara), daughter-in-law Deirdre, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives,
Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors.
Florrie Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh
The death has occurred of Florrie Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh
Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Saturday 28th October, at
Family time please from
Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg
The death has occurred of Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg. Reposing at Gweedore Funeral Home.Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for requiem Mass at
Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana
The death has occurred of Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana.
Reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home tomorrow, Friday, from
Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham
The death has occurred of Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham.
Reposing at her home. Removal from her home on Saturday, 28th October, at 10.30am for
Teague Mc Cullagh,
The death has occurred of Teague Mc Cullagh, Fanaboy, Gortahork, and originally from Inis Oithir island. Survived by his loving wife Margaret, three sons, Tomas, Denis and Sean and a wide circle of friends and relations.
Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday 28th October for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial
Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey.
Peacefully at St.Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mick and
Remains
John Lafferty, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy
The death has occurred of John
Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, Friday, 27th October at 12 noon with burial
Archie
The death has occurred of Archie
Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Friday at
Susie Green, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast
The death has taken place of Susie Green, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast.
Removal from her late residence on Friday at 10.30am for
House private from
Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo / Glencolmcille
The death has taken place of Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo, late of Glencolmcille.
Remains
Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial
Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House, Bundoran/Ardfarna, Bundoran
The death has taken place peacefully, in the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House, Bundoran, and formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran.
Reposing in The Sheil Hospital mortuary from
Requiem Mass on Friday at
No
Alphonsus (Fran) Maguire, Glasnevin, Dublin/Ballindrait
The death has taken place of Alphonsus (Fran) Maguire, Violet Hill Road, Glasnevin, Dublin / Ballindrait.
Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from
Funeral Mass on Friday morning at
Paul
The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.
Funeral Mass will take place at
Family flowers
