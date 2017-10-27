Deaths in Donegal - Friday, October 27th



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Packie McGrath, 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon tragically following a road traffic accident.

Beloved husband of Christina, and adoring father of Shane and Caroline. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Dessie (McNamara), daughter-in-law Deirdre, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors.

Florrie Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Florrie Doherty, Derryreel, Falcarragh

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Saturday 28th October, at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland, c/o any family member.

Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Nappy Boyle, Magheralosk, Bunbeg. Reposing at Gweedore Funeral Home.Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore.

Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Betty Spillane, Seacrest, Shore Road, Buncrana.

Reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home tomorrow, Friday, from 2pm until removal at 5.15pm to St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by burial in Cockhill Cemetery. Family home strictly private.

Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Carmel Jacinta McFadden, Garshuey, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at her home. Removal from her home on Saturday, 28th October, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Killea. Burial afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. No flowers please. Donations to The Donegal Hospice.

Teague Mc Cullagh, Fanaboy , Gortahork

The death has occurred of Teague Mc Cullagh, Fanaboy, Gortahork, and originally from Inis Oithir island. Survived by his loving wife Margaret, three sons, Tomas, Denis and Sean and a wide circle of friends and relations.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday 28th October for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Mary Duffy, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Peacefully at St.Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mick and much loved mother of Antoinette, Pauric, Martin, Noel and the late Mark, devoted sister of Seamus, Dessie, Anthony, Eamonn, Bernard, Stephen, Rose, Kate, Eilish, Frankie and the late Pat, Billy, Bridget and Dermott. Deeply regreeted by her daughter, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family circle and very many friends.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday Oct 28th at 10.30 am for requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital and the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

John Lafferty, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of John Lafferty,Kildarragh , Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, Friday, 27th October at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Archie McAver,Upper Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Archie McAver ,Upper Dunmore, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm in St. Finan's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary tonight at 9pm . House private from 11pm to 11am . Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Falcarrragh Community Hospital.

Susie Green, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast

The death has taken place of Susie Green, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast.

Removal from her late residence on Friday at 10.30am for 11am Mass at St. Mary’s Star of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by with burial immediately afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am . Rosary at 9pm . Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice.

Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo / Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Seán Carr, No 4 Knockroe, Moygownagh, Mayo, late of Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at Hiney's Funeral Home, Crossmolina this Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Cormac's Church, Moygownagh.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House, Bundoran/Ardfarna, Bundoran

The death has taken place peacefully, in the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Pat Sheehan, Ozanam House, Bundoran, and formerly of Ardfarna, Bundoran.

Reposing in The Sheil Hospital mortuary from 5:30pm on Thursday evening with removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of Sea, Bundoran, for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial after in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

No flowers please. Donations to Ozanam House, Bundoran, care of Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors.

Alphonsus (Fran) Maguire, Glasnevin, Dublin/Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Alphonsus (Fran) Maguire, Violet Hill Road, Glasnevin, Dublin / Ballindrait.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5pm until 8pm .

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin with burial afterwards at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Paul Clinton, London and Fanad

The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday, November 2nd, at Christ the King Church (Vita et Pax), Bramley Road, London, N14 4HE with burial afterwards at Southgate Cemetery, Waterfall Road, Southgate, N14 7JZ.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North London Hospice, 47 Woodside Avenue, Finchley, London, N12 8TT, or c/o Harrison Funeral Home.

