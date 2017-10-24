Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 24th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sarah Doherty Boyce, The Pans, Cranford

- Mamie McGowan (née Gallen) Stoneybatter, Killygordon

- Mickey Peoples, Laddan, Fanad

- Nora Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

- Mary McGlinchey (née McConnell), Ballybun, Castlefin

- Gracie Mc Garvey, Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Pat Shovelin, Donnyloop, Castlefin / Portnoo

- Patrick White, Ballyshannon

- Paul Clinton, London and Fanad

- Eugene McGeoghegan, Knowhead, Muff and Malin

- Fidelma Neville (Née Gildea) Monkstown, Dublin and Glenties

- Patrick White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

- Mary Weir, (née Harrison) Strandhill, Sligo and formerly of Bundoran and Ballintra

Sarah Doherty Boyce, The Pans, Cranford

The death has taken place of Sarah Doherty Boyce, The Pans, Cranford.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday October 25th, going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for Requeim Mass at 11 o’ clock followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Mamie McGowan (née Gallen) Stoneybatter, Killygordon

The death has has taken place of Mamie Mc Gowan (nee Gallen) Stoneybatter, Killygordon.

Her remains will repose at her late home on Tuesday, October 24th from 5pm until rosary at 10pm and on Wedenesday October 25th from 12 noon until rosary at 10 pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday October 26th at 10.30 am for Requiem mass at 11am in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the friends of Letterkenny General Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Mickey Peoples, Laddan, Fanad

The death has occurred of Mickey Peoples, Laddan, Fanad.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Tuesday 24th October at 4pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary at 9pm.

Nora Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Nora Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary tonight at 9pm. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Mary McGlinchey (née McConnell), Ballybun, Castlefin

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital after a short illness, of Mary McGlinchey (née McConnell), Ballybun, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at her late home from 11am to 10pm on Tuesday, October 24th.

Funeral leaving her home at 10.15am on Wednesday, October 25th, for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Gracie McGarvey, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Gracie McGarvey, Keeldrum, Gortahork. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Barney, and son Gerard, along with a wide circle of family and friends.

Reposing at her late residence. Rosary on Monday night at 10pm. Family time after the Rosary until 10am Tuesday morning.

Removal from her home on Tuesday evening to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7pm Mass.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 25th October at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

Pat Shovelin, Donnyloop, Castlefin/Portnoo

The death has occurred of Pat Shovelin, Kelly's Meadow, Donnyloop, Castlefin and late of Ballykilduff, Portnoo.

Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife, Chrissie, and wee boys Ethan and Tom.

Deeply regretted by his mother Margaret, sister Susie, brothers Michael and Gavin, parents-in-law Martin and Margaret Sproule, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues at Letterkenny University Hospital, the GAA Community in Donegal and his wide circle of friends.

His remains will repose at his home in Donnyloop from 11am to 9pm on Sunday and Monday, 22nd and 23rd October. Funeral from there on Tuesday for 11am Mass at St Columba's Church, Donnyloop with burial afterwards in St Conal's graveyard, Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Oncology Services, Letterkenny University Hospital or the Irish Cancer Society c/o James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Director, Glenties.

Family time please from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick White, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, of Patrick White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 12 noon to 8pm and on Wednesday from 12 noon to 8pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Paul Clinton, London and Fanad

The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.

His remains will repose at Harrison Funeral Home, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill, London, N21 3RE on Wednesday 1st November from 3pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday November 2nd at Christ the King Church (Vita et Pax), Bramley Road, London, N14 4HE with burial afterwards at Southgate Cemetery, Waterfall Road, Southgate, N14 7JZ.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North London Hospice, 47 Woodside Avenue, Finchley, London, N12 8TT, or c/o Harrison Funeral Home.

Eugene McGeoghegan, Knowhead, Muff and Malin

The death has occurred of Eugene McGeoghegan, Knowhead, Muff and Malin.

Reposing at his late residence at Knowhead, Muff. Removal Wednesday, October 25th at 11am to St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am

Fidelma Neville (née Gildea) Monkstown, Dublin and Glenties

The death has taken place of Fidelma Neville (née Gildea) Monkstown, Dublin and Glenties.

Reposing on Wednesday evening, October 25th at her home from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at 10 o’clock on Thursday morning, October 26th in St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown followed by Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D.6w. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Blackrock Hospice.

Patrick White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of patrick White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, October 24th from 12 noon to 8pm and on Wednesday, October 25th from 12 noon to 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon with internment in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Mary Weir, (née Harrison) Strandhill, Sligo and formerly of Bundoran and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Mary Weir, née Harrison, Sligo and formerly of Bundoran and Ballintra.

Reposing at her late residence at 3 The Sycamores, Strandhill from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Home private at all other times. Removal on Thursday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Nazareth Nursing Home, Sligo, patient comfort fund c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.