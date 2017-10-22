Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 22nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Gracie Mc Garvey, Keeldrum, Gortahork
- Pat Shovelin,Donnyloop, Castlefin, / Portnoo
-Patrick White, Ballyshannon,
- Sean Anthony Sieyes, Doochary
- Maggie Doherty, Trentagh
- Paul Clinton,
The death has taken place in Letterkenny University hospital of Gracie Mc Garvey, Keeldrum, Gortahork. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Barney, and son Gerard along with a wide circle of family and friends.
Removal from the Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Monday at 3.00pm going to her late residence. Rosary on Monday night at 10.00pm. Family time after the Rosary until 10.00am Tuesday morning.
Removal from her home on Tuesday evening to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7.00pm Mass.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday 25th October at 11.00am with burial
Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.
The death has occurred of Pat Shovelin, Kelly's Meadow, Donnyloop, Castlefin and late of Ballykilduff, Portnoo.
Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Chrissie and wee boys Ethan and Tom.
Deeply regretted by his mother Margaret, sister Susie, brothers Michael and Gavin, parents-in-law Martin and Margaret Sproule, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues at Letterkenny University Hospital, the GAA Community in Donegal and his wide circle of friends.
The death has occurred of Patrick White, Ballyshannon, Donegal
Patrick White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.
Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.
The death has taken place of Sean Anthony Sieyes, Doochary, at the Donegal Hospice. His remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home from 7 pm this evening, Saturday, with
Funeral Mass on Monday, October 23rd at 11 am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Lettermacaward.
The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.
