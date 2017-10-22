Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 22nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Gracie Mc Garvey, Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Pat Shovelin,Donnyloop, Castlefin, / Portnoo

-Patrick White, Ballyshannon,

- Sean Anthony Sieyes, Doochary

- Maggie Doherty, Trentagh

- Paul Clinton, London and Fanad

Gracie Mc Garvey, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University hospital of Gracie Mc Garvey, Keeldrum, Gortahork. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Barney, and son Gerard along with a wide circle of family and friends.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Monday at 3.00pm going to her late residence. Rosary on Monday night at 10.00pm. Family time after the Rosary until 10.00am Tuesday morning.

Removal from her home on Tuesday evening to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7.00pm Mass.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 25th October at 11.00am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

Pat Shovelin,Donnyloop, Castlefin / Portnoo

The death has occurred of Pat Shovelin,Donnyloop , Castlefin, / Portnoo

The death has occurred of Pat Shovelin, Kelly's Meadow, Donnyloop, Castlefin and late of Ballykilduff, Portnoo.

Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Chrissie and wee boys Ethan and Tom.

Deeply regretted by his mother Margaret, sister Susie, brothers Michael and Gavin, parents-in-law Martin and Margaret Sproule, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues at Letterkenny University Hospital, the GAA Community in Donegal and his wide circle of friends.

His remains will repose at his home in Donnyloop from 11am to 9pm on Sunday and Monday 22nd and 23rd October. Funeral from there on Tuesday for 11am Mass at St Columba's Church, Donnyloop with burial afterwards in St Conal's graveyard, Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Oncology Services, Letterkenny University Hospital or the Irish Cancer Society c/o James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Director, Glenties.

Family Time please from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick White, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Patrick White, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Patrick White, Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819.

Funeral arrangements later.

Sean Anthony Sieyes, Doochary

The death has taken place of Sean Anthony Sieyes, Doochary, at the Donegal Hospice. His remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home from 7 pm this evening, Saturday, with rosary at 9 pm. Removal tomorrow evening, Sunday, October 22nd at 6.30 pm to St Conal's Church, Doochary for 7 pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 23rd at 11 am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Lettermacaward.

Maggie Doherty, Trentagh

The death has taken place of Maggie Doherty (nee Duggan) Trentagh. Remains reposing at her late residence from 5 pm today, Saturday.

Funeral Mass on Monday, Monday 23rd October, in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, at 11am , followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 10am . House private on Monday morning.

Paul Clinton, London and Fanad

The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.

His remains will repose at Harrison Funeral Home, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill, London, N21 3RE on Wednesday 1st November from 3pm to 8pm .

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday November 2nd at Christ the King Church (Vita et Pax), Bramley Road, London, N14 4HE with burial afterwards at Southgate Cemetery, Waterfall Road, Southgate, N14 7JZ.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North London Hospice, 47 Woodside Avenue, Finchley, London, N12 8TT, or c/o Harrison Funeral Home.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.