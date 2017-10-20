Deaths in Donegal - Friday, October 20th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paul Clinton, London and Fanad

- Alice Mailey (née Carlin), Convoy

- Mary Murphy, The Gort, Carndonagh

- Sarah Davenport (née Doherty), Hillhead, Carndonagh

- Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford

- Charlie McCarron, Ardraven Road, Buncrana

- Andy Gibson, Aughygault, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.

His remains will repose at Harrison Funeral Home, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill, London, N21 3RE on Wednesday 1st November from 3pm to 8pm .

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday November 2nd at Christ the King Church (Vita et Pax), Bramley Road, London, N14 4HE with burial afterwards at Southgate Cemetery, Waterfall Road, Southgate, N14 7JZ.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North London Hospice, 47 Woodside Avenue, Finchley, London, N12 8TT, or c/o Harrison Funeral Home.

The death has taken place of Alice Mailey (née Carlin), 233 Townspark, Convoy.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal at 10.30am on Friday for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am followed by burial in the family plot in the Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to charity of the family’s choice. House private from 11pm to 11am . Rosary each night at 9pm .

The death has taken place of Mary Murphy, The Gort, Carndonagh.

Reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass at 1pm , today, Friday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital. House private from 11pm to 10am .

The death has taken place in Paisley, Scotland of Sarah Davenport, née Doherty, Hillhead, Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass, today, Friday at 11am , the Church of The Sacred Heart.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place in Buncrana Community Hospital of Charlie McCarron, late of Ardraven Road, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 21st, at 10.15am, going to St Mary’s Church, Corkhill for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Andy Gibson formerly of Aughygault, Drumkeen. He died at his daughter Susan’s residence Magherasolus, Raphoe.

His remains will repose at his daughter Susan’s residence at Magherasolus, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 21st, at 11am mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm until 11am .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Haematology & Oncology Day Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

