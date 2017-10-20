Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Friday, October 20th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
The death has occurred of Paul Clinton, Winchmore Hill, London and late of Kinnalough, Fanad.
His remains will repose at Harrison Funeral Home, 736 Green Lanes, Winchmore Hill, London, N21 3RE on Wednesday 1st November from
Funeral Mass will take place at
Family flowers
Alice Mailey (née Carlin), Convoy
The death has taken place of Alice Mailey (née Carlin), 233 Townspark, Convoy.
Reposing at her late residence.
Removal at 10.30am on Friday for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy at
Family flowers
Mary Murphy, The Gort, Carndonagh
The death has taken place of Mary Murphy, The Gort, Carndonagh.
Reposing at her late residence.
Requiem Mass at
Family flowers
Sarah Davenport, née Doherty, Hillhead, Carndonagh
The death has taken place in Paisley, Scotland of Sarah Davenport, née Doherty, Hillhead, Carndonagh.
Requiem Mass, today, Friday at
Interment
Charlie McCarron, Ardraven Road, Buncrana
The death has taken place in Buncrana Community Hospital of Charlie McCarron, late of Ardraven Road, Buncrana.
Reposing at his residence.
Funeral from there on Saturday, October 21st, at 10.15am, going to St Mary’s Church, Corkhill for
Andy Gibson, Aughygault, Drumkeen
The death has taken place of Andy Gibson formerly of Aughygault, Drumkeen. He died at his daughter Susan’s residence Magherasolus, Raphoe.
His remains will repose at his daughter Susan’s residence at Magherasolus, Raphoe.
Funeral from there on Saturday, October 21st, at
Family time from
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Haematology & Oncology Day Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
