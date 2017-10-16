Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, October 16th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford

- Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan

- Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea

- Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany

Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford

The death has taken place of Freda Smyth, Bunlinn, Milford.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 19th October at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

House private please, neighbours and friends welcome. Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford.

Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carmel Doherty (née Lynch), 19 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, at 4pm on Tuesday, October 17th, going to her late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.40am on Thursday, October 19th,for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Clonmany, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors or any family member.

Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan

The death has taken place of Joseph Alan (Joe) Nicholl of Carranclieve, Fahan.

Remains reposing at his brother’s home, 2 Stoney Wood, Prehen, Derry.

Leaving there at 1pm on Wednesday, October 18th, for funeral service in St Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to St Mura’s Parish Church, Fahan c/o any family member

Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea

The death has taken place at Lifford Community Hospital of Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea.

Funeral from her home on Wednesday, October 18th at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea, for requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in Newtowncunningham Cemetery.

House private please.

Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Carndonagh Community Hospital.

