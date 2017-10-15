Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, October 15th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles

- Colm McIvor formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny

- Daniel Lynch, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Amanda McGlone (née Innes), 41 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran

- Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea

- Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany

- Patrick Mooney, Effishmore

Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Minnie Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles.

Her remains will be reposing at the residence of her son, Bill Coulter, Buncronan, Mountcharles today from 12 noon until 10pm and Sunday from 12 noon until 10pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 1.30pm going to St. John’s Church, Inver for Service at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Inver Church or Strabane day centre c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.



A one way system will operate at the wake, entry at the Gortward crossroads Inver and exit on the Doorin line.

Colm McIvor, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Colm McIvor, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at the residence of his son, Niall McIver, at Kiltoy, Letterkenny from 4pm until 10pm today, Saturday 14th October and from 4pm to 10pm tomorrow, Sunday 15th October.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 16th October at 11am, in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

Daniel Lynch, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Daniel Lynch, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana. His remains will be reposing later this evening at his late residence. House private tonight and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning in the Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney at 11am with burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only.

Amanda McGlone (née Innes), 41 Silverhill, West end, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Amanda McGlone (née Innes) 41 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran.

Reposing at her late residence on Sunday, October 15th, from 11am until 9pm. Removal on Monday morning, October 16th, at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Benbulben COPD or North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo in care of Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at family home and Church. House private to family and close friends on Monday morning please.

Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea

The death has taken place at Lifford Community Hospital of Margaret McDaid, Kildrum Upper, Killea.

Funeral from her home on Wednesday, October 18th at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea, for requiem mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in Newtowncunningham Cemetery.

House private please.

Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Margaret Farren, née Deery, Ballyliffen, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Patrick Mooney, Effishmore

The death has take place at Culdonagh Manor, Drumaville, Malin of Patrick Mooney, Effishmore.

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for Requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery

Donations in lieu of flowers to Concern.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

